Glyndebourne favourite for feature

A small, six-race evening card is framed for Friday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack, the Behram A Engineer Cup being the sole trophy race, and therefore the feature event



A small, six-race evening card is framed for Friday at the Mahalaxmi racetrack, the Behram A Engineer Cup being the sole trophy race, and therefore the feature event. Named after the former secretary of the race club who retired more than a year ago, the race is reserved for class III horses, and will be run over seven furlongs.

There are seven runners in the fray, and anyone looking for victory will have to beat the Vishal Gaikwad-trained Glyndebourne. Since winning on debut over a year ago, Glyndebourne did not live up to the expectations, and went without a win in her next five starts. However, the bunch of rivals she is facing today being rather ordinary, I feel she should not have much difficulty in beating them in the hands of Trevor Patel.

First race at 5.30 pm.

Selections:

Manyatta Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

Star Bright 1, Ebony 2, Angels Harmony 3.

J Robinson Plate ( For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Golden Hind 1, Excellent Ella 2, Intense Stylist 3.

Behram A Engineer Cup (Class III; 1400m)

Glyndebourne 1, Classicus 2, Star Comrade 3.

Kazakh Plate (For 5y&o, class IV; 1000m)

Beneficial 1, Royal Mews 2, Bidstone Hill 3.

Bejan Bharucha Plate - Div II (Class V; 1200m)

Transform 1, Gandalf 2, Saffron Flower 3.

Bejan Bharucha Plate - Div I (Class V; 1200m)

Highland Woods 1, Bewitched 2, Outstanding 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Glyndebourne (3-6)

Upsets: Star Anise (5-2) & Isinit (6-11)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

