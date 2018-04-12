Gmail to get a facelift soon

The revamp, which is taking place after several years, will also include a number of features, according to a TechCrunch report



Tech giant Google announced that it is working on revamping its email service, Gmail, for web users, and will be rolled out in the coming weeks. The company had sent out a mail to G Suite users informing them of the development of a new version of the email service. The revamp, which is taking place after several years, will also include a number of features, according to a TechCrunch report.

With the new version of Gmail, users may be allowed to access Google Calendar from the Gmail interface directly. Also, in case a user is unable to attend to a mail immediately, Google may introduce a snooze option for the mail to reappear in the inbox after a specific time frame. Furthermore, the company is likely to bring the option of algorithmically-generated smart replies, which is available on Gmail for iOS and Android, on the web version as well.

Google is also reportedly working on a new way to store emails for offline access, following the dilution of Chrome Apps. As per the aforementioned email, the company says G Suite customers and regular Gmail users will be required to register for an Early Adopter Programme to access the new version, which will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

