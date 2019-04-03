Gmail turns 15: Smart compose, schedule send, and more coming today

science-technology

Gmail gets many updates out of which will also support four new languages including Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Sundar Pichai

Google, fifteen years ago introduced its web-based email service Gmail. This service offered more storage than competing services back in 2004. As the search giant marks the 15th anniversary of its very popular product, there are a handful of new features which are also making their way into Gmail.

Starting this week, Gmail will show you a new Smart Compose feature to help you craft instant emails on-the-go using predictive behaviour via machine learning. The feature will be first made available on Android devices, followed by iOS. It will also support four new languages including Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese.

Sunder Pichai, the chief executive officer of Google shared this news on his Tweeter handle thanking everybody for their support.

Gmail turns 15 today, no joke:) Thank you to our 1.5B+ users around the world for all of your support! #HBDGmail https://t.co/4qn9tqw8Y4 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 1, 2019

Netizens also joined the celebrations by posting birthday wishes on the social media platform, Twitter.

Happy birthday @gmail No matter how many other windows I have to connect to the world, you've been my most trusted door. #HappyBirthdayGmail #Gmailturns15 pic.twitter.com/dwbQVy4JUt — Rahul Tripuraneni (@trahulc) April 3, 2019

15 years ago, on April 1, 2004, Google surprised many with the launch of Gmail, its own web-based email client. #HeyGoogle #Gmailturns15 pic.twitter.com/95BisTWQq4 — DonaldPatrickLawson (@donaldplawson) April 2, 2019

@gmail Good job! Sometimes I miss #LotusNotes but not #Outlook. Thanks for the cool auto suggest in compose. #Gmailturns15 pic.twitter.com/BnkY45Bbtc

Another addition to this app is probably the biggest game changer. Gmail will now allow you to write an email and schedule it to be sent later. As explained in the official blog, once you finish typing your email, a new drop-down menu on the Send button will let you schedule the date and time when you would like to send the email.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI