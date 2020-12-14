Gmail, YouTube and other Google services down worldwide

Google services, including Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive, went offline worldwide on Monday evening. Users around the world were affected by the outage. Gmail users were getting a “Temporary Error” message.

“We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news,” team YouTube said.

According to Downdetector, YouTube, Google, Google Meet, Google Hangouts, Google Play and Gmail were down.

With Gmail, nearly 15 per cent faced problems with the website, 79 per cent had problems in logging in while 14 per cent mentioned messages issues.

Meanwhile, 52 per cent issued problems in watching videos, 39 per cent reported website-related issue and 8 per cent issued log-in issue with YouTube.

The website further claimed that the aforementioned services are not only facing troubles in India but in many parts of the world including parts of Europe, the United States and more.

Google was earlier hit by a significant outage in August this year, which also took down its suite of online services and YouTube. Its products also experienced a smaller outage last month.

