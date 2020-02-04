Search

GMBA badminton: Arya stuns top seed Ananya in U-11 final

Updated: Feb 04, 2020, 14:17 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Winners of the GMBA badminton tournament at Bombay Gymkhana

Arya Mestry shocked top seed Ananya Katdare 21-15, 12-21, 21-11 to win the girls U-11 crown in the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association 50th Golden Jubilee badminton tournament, organised by the Bombay Gymkhana and Badminton45.

Zehn Masani won the boys' U-11 title, beating Jayden Noronha 14-21, 21-19, 21-19.

Top seeds Taarini Suri and Pranay Shettigar claimed the girls' and boys' under-15 titles respectively. Taarini beat Nirmitee Gajbhiye 21-19, 21-10, while Pranay got the better of Shaurya Kandoi 21-14, 21-14.

Nisha Springett and Ashutosh Pednekar combined well to beat Sejal Sheth and Vilas Kuvale 21-13, 21-18 for the mixed doubles title.

In the men's 45+ doubles final, favourites Ayaz Bilawala and Shailesh Daga of Bombay Gym got the better of Rajesh D'Souza and Vilas Kuwale 21-13, 21-14.

