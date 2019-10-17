Thursday

From the city of joy

Books: If there’s one thing Mumbaikars could learn from Kolkatans, it would be a lesson in taking it slow. Dive into the eclectic ethos of this sleepy city at the launch of People Called Kolkata, an anthology of 55 stories about its people.

Time 6 pm to 7.30 pm

At Title Waves, St Paul Media Complex, opposite Duruelo Convent, Bandra West.

Call 26510841

Free

Friday

Tune into cultural diversity

Music: As part of a festival titled One World Many Musics, this event brings together five young instrumentalists representing diverse traditions. The performance features Apoorva Krishna, a Carnatic violinist, Iranian pianist Hami Keivan who composes in the tradition of jazz fusion and Polish saxophonist Jerzy Maczynski along with percussionists Anoor Vinod Shyam and Sunaad Anoor.

Time 7 pm onwards

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Decorative display

Shop: Take your pick from footwear, home decor and furnishing, diyas and torans at this festive market, where you’ll also find food stalls to feast at.

Time 4 pm onwards; till October 20, 11 pm.

At Kalidas Natya Mandir, Purushottam Kheraj Road, Mulund West.

Call 25612722

Bowled over

Games: Love a good game of bowling over chilled beverages with your friends? Head to this arena to avail of cool offers.

Time 12.30 pm to 10 pm at Smaaash, Korum Mall, Samata Nagar, Thane. log on to nearbuy.com

Cost Rs 289 to Rs 650

Saturday

Up in the air

Fitness: Here’s an opportunity to make exercise fun. Indulge in aerial yoga at this workshop for mothers and children where no prior experience in aerial and acrobatic yoga is required.

Time 10.30 am to 12 pm

At 2015Fitness, opposite Sobo Central Mall, Tardeo.

Call 9769201562 (for enquiries)

On the block

Workshop: Create prints on a stole using wooden blocks — an old textile designing technique — and take it home, too.

Time 11 am to 3 pm

At Tea Trails, Pai Nagar, Ghatkopar East.

Log on to hobbyinabox.in

Cost Rs 1,499

Sunday

Laughing stock

Comedy: Hosted by Jackie Thakkar, a stand-up gig features Jeeya Sethi, Parijat Sarkar, Karan Chauhan, and Adesh Nischit.

Time 6.30 pm

At The Little Door, Linking Road, Bandra West. LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 200

Mind on mythology

Talk: Alexander the Great has been the subject of many films and documentaries. At this session, learn about his influences and use of Greek mythology.

Time 6.30 pm onwards

At Of10, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Log on to of10.in/events

Cost Rs 249

Fashion forward and fluid

Pop-up: Tying the ancient Indian handicraft of bandhani with ikat, this pop-up shop by The Ikat Story offers a festive collection incoporating gender and identity fluidity. Accessories and jewellery will also be on sale.

Time 12 pm onwards

At Olive Bar and Kitchen, Nargis Dutt Road, Bandra West.

Call 9820772539

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates