Thursday

Speak up

Ideate: Need a space to try out your work? Organised by Kommuneity, The Pitching Hour welcomes those who want to share their poems, music and spoken word.

Time 6 pm to 7.30 pm

At Kommune House, Bungalow number 76, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to http://bit.ly/360Mq6z

Free

Friday

Buy ethnic prints

Shop: Pick up your Diwali presents at a Jaipur mela showcasing pretty bedsheets, bags, block printed fabric and cushions.

Time 11 am to 8 pm

At Shaadi Sakhi’s Art Gallery, shop no 8, Shreerang Building, Matunga East.

Call 9167681210

Free

Say cheers

Drink: Start the party early by taking up the combo offers on beers at this Bandra eatery, which also has a wide range of F&B combinations.

Time 7 pm onwards

At Oheka, third floor, C’est La Vie, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call 9324029879

Cost Rs 1150 (six beers + appetiser) onwards

Saturday

Put on your dancing shoes

Dance: Global dance community No Lights No Lycra What began with the belief that everyone can dance. And now, they will host a no-judgement dance session, anchored by Mumbaikar Yooti Bhansali, who promises to curate a cracker playlist.

Time 5 pm to 6 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road Extension, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Free

Make a 3D model

Create: Learn 3D modelling softwares, using fabrication tools and how to design a prototype at this workshop.

Time 11 am to 5 pm

At Maker’s Asylum, D-6, Road No 20, MIDC, Andheri East.

Call 9004686828

Cost Rs 1,800

Train to be an agent

Superhero: If you’re an Avengers fan, then head to this exclusive experience. The Avengers Station lets fans delve into the super-workings and back story of each of The Avengers as they train to become agents.

Time 2 pm to 10 pm

At High Street Phoenix Mall, 8/462, Palladium, Lower Parel.

Call 24964307

Log on to book­my­show.com

Cost Rs 500

Sunday

Laugh away

Stand-up: This show, hosted by Kajol Srinivasan, promises to brighten up your Diwali with their jokes, exclusively in English.

Time 6 pm to 7.30 pm

At The Integral Space, 14 Janata Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 9820346338

Cost Rs 300

Exercise your mind

Kids: Hone your kid’s mental skills and guide them at this workshop with activities to improve co-ordination between the left and right brain.

Time 4 pm

At CP Goenka International School CPGIS, Oshiwara.

Log on to bit.ly/2GDIa1Z

Free

Groove to rock

Music: Let city-based blues/rock outfit The Tripp, with Joel Padikkal, David Britto, Keegan Moraes, Ralcus Aguiar, Rinaldo D’Souza and Ryan Sequeira, serenade you with their tunes.

Time 3 pm

At Carter Road Social, 21, Carter Road, Bandra West.

Call 9152017974

Free

