Go & Do
Need a space to try out your work? Organised by Kommuneity, The Pitching Hour welcomes those who want to share their poems, music and spoken word
Thursday
Speak up
Ideate: Need a space to try out your work? Organised by Kommuneity, The Pitching Hour welcomes those who want to share their poems, music and spoken word.
Time 6 pm to 7.30 pm
At Kommune House, Bungalow number 76, Versova, Andheri West.
Log on to http://bit.ly/360Mq6z
Free
Friday
Buy ethnic prints
Shop: Pick up your Diwali presents at a Jaipur mela showcasing pretty bedsheets, bags, block printed fabric and cushions.
Time 11 am to 8 pm
At Shaadi Sakhi’s Art Gallery, shop no 8, Shreerang Building, Matunga East.
Call 9167681210
Free
Say cheers
Drink: Start the party early by taking up the combo offers on beers at this Bandra eatery, which also has a wide range of F&B combinations.
Time 7 pm onwards
At Oheka, third floor, C’est La Vie, Hill Road, Bandra West.
Call 9324029879
Cost Rs 1150 (six beers + appetiser) onwards
Saturday
Put on your dancing shoes
Dance: Global dance community No Lights No Lycra What began with the belief that everyone can dance. And now, they will host a no-judgement dance session, anchored by Mumbaikar Yooti Bhansali, who promises to curate a cracker playlist.
Time 5 pm to 6 pm
At The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road Extension, Bandra West.
Call 9619962969
Free
Make a 3D model
Create: Learn 3D modelling softwares, using fabrication tools and how to design a prototype at this workshop.
Time 11 am to 5 pm
At Maker’s Asylum, D-6, Road No 20, MIDC, Andheri East.
Call 9004686828
Cost Rs 1,800
Train to be an agent
Superhero: If you’re an Avengers fan, then head to this exclusive experience. The Avengers Station lets fans delve into the super-workings and back story of each of The Avengers as they train to become agents.
Time 2 pm to 10 pm
At High Street Phoenix Mall, 8/462, Palladium, Lower Parel.
Call 24964307
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 500
Sunday
Laugh away
Stand-up: This show, hosted by Kajol Srinivasan, promises to brighten up your Diwali with their jokes, exclusively in English.
Time 6 pm to 7.30 pm
At The Integral Space, 14 Janata Industrial Estate, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.
Call 9820346338
Cost Rs 300
Exercise your mind
Kids: Hone your kid’s mental skills and guide them at this workshop with activities to improve co-ordination between the left and right brain.
Time 4 pm
At CP Goenka International School CPGIS, Oshiwara.
Log on to bit.ly/2GDIa1Z
Free
Groove to rock
Music: Let city-based blues/rock outfit The Tripp, with Joel Padikkal, David Britto, Keegan Moraes, Ralcus Aguiar, Rinaldo D’Souza and Ryan Sequeira, serenade you with their tunes.
Time 3 pm
At Carter Road Social, 21, Carter Road, Bandra West.
Call 9152017974
Free
