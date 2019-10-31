Thursday

Wood you do this?

Craft: Learn how to chisel, saw, scrape, drill and cut wood at a course on working with the material. It also involves learning about different tools and types of wood.

Time 11 am

At Maker’s Asylum, MIDC Industry Estate, Andheri East.

Call 9004686828

Cost Rs 11,500 for the full course

Friday

Achieving a feet

Dance: It doesn’t matter if you have two left feet. This session on learning how to jive is open to beginners, too. You don’t need a partner either. Just show up.

Time 8 pm

At St Joseph’s Convent International School, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Call 26426603

Cost Rs 1,800

Saturday

Comic relief: Learn the 101 of cartooning

Art: In an age when dissenting is an increasingly difficult proposition, cartoons are playing an important role to highlight the foibles of society. Learn the basics of this art form from illustrator Abhijeet Kini at a session that’s open to beginners, too.

Time 3 pm to 5 pm

At Doolally Taproom, Rajkutir, Road no. 3, Khar West.

Call 48931314

Cost Rs 1,800 per head

Singing for a cause

Music: Join the folks at Love Your Parks Mumbai for a choir rehearsal. The idea is to put together a group who will sing at two public gardens a few weeks later.

Time 10.30 am

At The Cuckoo Club, St Andrews Road, opposite Candies, Bandra West.

Call 9619962969

Free

Dressing up

Cosplay: Ahead of Comic Con, a workshop on cosplaying is being held at an Andheri pub. From picking the right props to creating your own costumes, three of India’s biggest cosplayers — Akshay Churi, Sameer Bundela and Shine Saha — will cover different aspects of cosplaying, which you can later implement at Comic Con.

Time 4 pm

At 145 Cafe and Bar, New Link Road, Andheri West. Colaba.

Call 68101998

Free

Sunday

Time for a story

Perform: Improvised storytelling is a performance art that has caught on in the city, and you too can get in on the act at an event in Bandra West.

Time 2 pm

At St Paul’s Media Complex, off Turner Road, Bandra West.

Log on to https://rb.gy/40d403

Free

Spreading cheers

Drinks: Bartenders from a Bengaluru hotel will take over a rooftop bar in Worli, where you’re invited.

Till November 3, 5 pm onwards

At Aer, Four Seasons, Worli.

Call 24818444

Starting a chapter

Books: Meet fellow bibliophiles at a book meet that brings together people who love literature.

Time 3 pm to 5 pm

At HaikuJAM, Mehdi Cottage, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West.

Log on to https://g.co/kgs/seitM6

Free

A ball of a time

Sports: Gather a couple of your friends and take part in a three-a-side basketball tournament where the winners get medals and shopping vouchers. There are different categories from under-10 to under-18, and the event is open to boys and girls.

Time 7 am

At RAMA Sports and Adventure, N Dutta Marg, Andheri West.

Call 9930170117

Cost Rs 1,200 per team

