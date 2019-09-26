Go and Do
THURSDAY
Matching steps
Dance
A three-day festival culminates this evening with group choreographies presented by Ranjana Gauhar (Odissi), Saswati Sen (Kathak) and others.
Time 6.30 pm
At The Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 66223724
Cost Rs 200
FRIDAY
Time for trivia
Quiz
Think you’re a know-it-all? Take part in a pub quiz that will be held in a watering hole at a Kurla mall, and ace the answers to win attractive prizes.
Time 8 pm to 10 pm
At BarBar, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Marg, Kurla.
Call 7045660670
SATURDAY
A rib-tickling time
Comedy
Funnyman Kunal Kamra, known for taking regular potshots at the powers that be, is out with a new routine.
Time 6.30 pm
At Hotel Rangsharda, Krishna Chandra Marg, Bandra West.
Call 26401919
Cost Rs 999
It’s to dye for
Workshop
Art therapy coach Shagufta Khan will teach children how to work with natural dyes and fabrics at a workshop.
Time 11 am At Method Art Space, 86 Nagindas Master Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Call 8879128247
Cost Rs 2500
Strings attached
Music
Catch musicians Aarifah, Second Sight and Som play an acoustic set at a Bandra venue.
Time 8 pm At HaikuJAM, Mehdi Cottage, 36 Waroda Road, Bandra West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 300
Flying high on emotional theatre
Theatre
The Kite Runner — Khaled Hosseini’s powerful tale of love and loss, friendship and betrayal, and torture and peace in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — is brought to life on stage by Aadyam Theatre, in a play directed by Akarsh Khurana.
Time 4 pm
At Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, off Linking Road, Bandra West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs300 onwards
SUNDAY
Game theory in central Mumbai
Fan activity
This one’s for fans of Dungeons and Dragons (D&D), a fantasy tabletop role-playing game. India’s first D&D convention will be held at a Lower Parel venue, where people will get a chance to soak in some themed artwork and share their interpretations of the various characters. So, drop by if that sounds like something that’s up your alley.
Time 10 am At Levi’s Lounge, Unit 2, Mathuradas Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Log on to insider.in
It can get verse
Poetry
Sudhanva Deshpande will read out poems, accompanied by music, that highlight the conflict in Palestine.
Time 7 pm
At 602, Samarth Vaibhav Business Centre, Andheri West.
Call 9004609272
Cost Rs200
Setting sale
Exhibition
Pick up traditional arts, crafts and textiles at an exhibition-cum-sale that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.
Time 10 am
At World Trade Centre, Ganesh Murti Nagar, Cuffe Parade.
Call 66387272
