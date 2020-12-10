Thursday

Mystery mind games

Gaming >> The Queen of England's diamond necklace has been stolen. The suspect is a Mexican drug lord. And you're tasked with retrieving it. That's the agenda of Mission Heist, a virtual escape room that you can tune into according to your convenience. To make it more fun, invite friends, and play as a team.

Log on to: insider.in Cost '999

Friday

Coffee canvas

Art >> You don't need high-quality paints or watercolours to make a good art work - a cup of coffee will suffice. At a coffee painting workshop, learn how to best make use of the natural pigment. Don't worry about not being skilled enough. The session is suitable for beginners.

Time: 7.30 pm

Cost: '499

Call: 9619273009

Saturday

Snooze fest

Health >> If you've been having difficulty in getting uninterrupted sleep lately, tune into a webinar that will help you get your sleep cycle on track. Conducted by Vinita Contractor, a holistic nutrition and lifestyle coach, the session will teach you all about natural sleep remedies, too.

Time: 11 am to 12 pm

Log on to: www.vinitacontrac-tor.com

Cost: '199

Sunday

Feeling funny

Comedy>> Comedian Nimesh Patel earned the distinction of being the first Indian-American on the Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, Saturday Night Live, when he was hired in 2017. This weekend, he'll be sure to tickle your funny bone at an open mic along with Bengaluru-based comedy collective Suno Bey.

Time: 9 pm onwards

Log on to: insid-er.in