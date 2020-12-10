Search

Updated: 10 December, 2020 10:02 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

The Queen of England's diamond necklace has been stolen. The suspect is a Mexican drug lord

Photo for representational purpose
Thursday
Mystery mind games
Gaming >> The Queen of England's diamond necklace has been stolen. The suspect is a Mexican drug lord. And you're tasked with retrieving it. That's the agenda of Mission Heist, a virtual escape room that you can tune into according to your convenience. To make it more fun, invite friends, and play as a team.
Log on to: insider.in Cost '999

Friday
Coffee canvas
Art >> You don't need high-quality paints or watercolours to make a good art work - a cup of coffee will suffice. At a coffee painting workshop, learn how to best make use of the natural pigment. Don't worry about not being skilled enough. The session is suitable for beginners.
Time: 7.30 pm
Cost: '499
Call: 9619273009

Saturday
Snooze fest
Health >> If you've been having difficulty in getting uninterrupted sleep lately, tune into a webinar that will help you get your sleep cycle on track. Conducted by Vinita Contractor, a holistic nutrition and lifestyle coach, the session will teach you all about natural sleep remedies, too.
Time: 11 am to 12 pm
Log on to: www.vinitacontrac-tor.com
Cost: '199

Sunday
Feeling funny
Comedy>> Comedian Nimesh Patel earned the distinction of being the first Indian-American on the Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, Saturday Night Live, when he was hired in 2017. This weekend, he'll be sure to tickle your funny bone at an open mic along with Bengaluru-based comedy collective Suno Bey.
Time: 9 pm onwards
Log on to: insid-er.in

First Published: 10 December, 2020 07:09 IST

