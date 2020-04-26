Go Corona, go

Shubham Jadhav, 23, works as a senior illustrator at a digital marketing firm, Insomniacs and his love for sketching dates back to the time he was a kid.

While, like the rest of us, he is under lockdown, his mind has been travelling across the city through his art. "I have created a series around Coronavirus in an attempt to beat fear with humour, he says.



Coronavirus run over by an autorickshaw

Jadhav's series includes pictures of everyday Mumbai, and its people but with a twist. While in reality it is the people who are tip-toeing around the dangers of the virus, in Jadhav's series, it is Coronavirus that's dodging Mumbaikars and getting run over by an autorickshaw. "Until a vaccine comes along, we need to keep our spirits up."

Instagram: @illuminatisunny666



Shubham Jadhav

