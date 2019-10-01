Go fashionable just like Kangana Ranaut; shop here

Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her eccentric and bold fashion sense, was clicked by the photographers at Mumbai Airport. The Queen actress looked elegant in her pantsuit as she arrived at the airport. She completed her attire with nude heels and retro fashioned sunglasses.

Now even you can ace a formal pantsuit look just like Kangana Ranaut. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Dynor Women's Formal Suit with Blazer and Trouser

This elegant blazer with trouser is specially designed for women, who are entering or have already part of the corporate world. This blazer along with trouser of the same material is designed in a way of enhancing the powerful personality of the women. The full sleeve solid colour suit is specially designed for business meetings, offices, and professional gatherings and students. Dynor Women's Formal Suit with Blazer and Trouser is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,975. Shop here

ZX3 Women's Regular Fit Cotton Blazer

Make a style statement this season with this blazer. The product has been designed taking care of customers' needs. This blazer is made up of poly cotton fabric and is available in three colours - navy blue, dark grey, and black. ZX3 Women's Regular Fit Cotton Blazer is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,399. Shop here

NGT Women's Formal Blazer

Stand apart from the crowd with this blazer from the house of NGT. Made up of cotton lycra fabric, this suit is available in three sizes. Buy this product and unleash the diva in you. NGT Women's Formal Blazer is available at an affordable price of Rs 1,346. Shop here

Zx3 Women's Cotton Trouser Pants

Be a trendsetter when you go out to the fanciest of the occasion with these solid pants. These trousers are made by a mixture of cotton and lycra material which is very skin-friendly and feels comfortable. Suitable for any occasion like party, casually, festival, office wear, etc. The product aims at bringing freshness, variety, and style to every women's closet. Zx3 Women's Cotton Trouser Pants is available at a discounted price of Rs 899. Shop here

