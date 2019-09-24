Go fashionable just like Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan ditched her regular look and opted for a traditional and pretty looking green and pink printed salwar kameez. She was out for a quick bite at a popular food mall in Santacruz, Mumbai, with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The cute looking kiddo donned a blue and white printed dress and grey jacket. Soha looked lovely when clicked by the paparazzi. Here's how you can upgrade your wardrobe and look stylish like Soha and Inaaya too.

Cloudstar Women's Cotton Readymade Salwar

Complete your ethnic ensemble with this multi-coloured semi Patiala salwar from the house of CloudStar. Made with 100 per cent cotton, the product is light in weight and soft against the skin. The salwar is tailored in a regular fit and made with interlocking stitching. It is styled with elegant and graceful pleats and can be worn on all types of kurtis. Cloudstar Women's Cotton Readymade Salwar is available at a discounted price of Rs 539. Shop it here

Nancy Fab Women Georgette Salwar Suit

Spruce up your ethnic collection this season with this stylish unstitched outfit material from Nancy Fab. The product is made up of pure Banglori silk material and is available in more than 15 colours. Once stitched, team your set with heels or flats for an elegant look. Nancy Fab Women Georgette Salwar Suit is available at an affordable price of Rs 325. Shop it here

Yayavar Girls net multi-coloured festive frock

Light in weight, this soft and lovely net multi-coloured party wear frock is made up of a soft fabric. It is perfect for daily use, being extremely soft on the skin. Pair it with cute sandals to keep your child comfortable for hours. Yayavar Girls net multi-coloured festive frock is available at a discounted price of Rs 399. Shop it here

Wish Karo Baby Girls Frock

The dress features comfortable fabric, a sleeveless design and a fluffy look for your daughter to look like a doll. Made from skin-friendly Lycra, this dress will sit comfortably on your kid's tender skin without causing any irritation. Team up the dress with some accessories and shoes and your kid is ready for the party. Wish Karo Baby Girls Frock is available at a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop it here

