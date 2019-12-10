Go fashionable like Ranbir Kapoor; shop here

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ranbir Kapoor was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Ranbir sported a blue jacket, grey tee, and denim, which he paired with a Yankees cap and white sneakers. Now, you can step out in style and nail your next casual outing just like Ranbir. Take a look at some amazing dresses just by Amazon.

Blue sweatshirt

Alan Jones Clothing brings you this stylish sweatshirt which will warm you up during a chilly winter afternoon. Made up of fleece, it keeps you warm and comfortable while also being breathable. The full sleeve and slim fit design sit ideally on your body, making you look trendier. Moreover, it also comes with two side pockets and zippered closure for utility. Because of the warm and breathable nature of the fabric, you can wear it to your gym or on a casual stroll without any discomfort. Alan Jones Clothing Men's Fleece Sweatshirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 629. Shop here

Cotton Casual Round Neck T-Shirt

This single shaded t-shirt with round-neck and ripped-cuffs forged with imported quality fabric and durable in quality. It is perfect for every aged person and all types of ambiances. This rich in class, royal glance, and genuinely designed t-shirt offers appealing appearance in every kind of atmosphere with its incredible fitting and eccentric material. This t-shirt provides an incredible fitting, solid pattern. It is a perfect blend of imported fabric and durability. Chkokko Full Sleeve Cotton Casual Round Neck T-Shirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 485. Shop here

Regular Fit Denim Jeans

Step up in style with this jeans from the house of Ben Martin. It is made of denim and is blue in colour. It has a regular fit and goes well as a part of your casual wear. The jeans feature a pre-shrunk cotton material which makes it comfortable to wear. This gives the jeans a touch of comfort with style. Ben Martin Men's Regular Fit Denim Jeans is available at a discounted price of Rs 689. Shop here

Casuals Canvas Sneakers

The lace-up closure and closed-toe style give your feet a perfect fit to the shoe. The shoes are designed to fulfill the sports & running purposes too. Keeping in mind the latest trends in fashion. The pair adds to the style of the outfit with which it is paired. Sparx Men's Sm-323 Dip Canvas Shoes is available at an affordable price of Rs 615. Shop here

