Go fashionable like Sara Ali Khan; shop here

Sara Ali Khan is known for her fashion in Bollywood. The Simmba actress was clicked in her casual best at the Mumbai Airport. She opted for a white tank top, paired with black track pants for the outing. She complimented her look with an animal print scarf and white shoes. Her million-dollar smile was perfect for her casual attire.

Just like Sara, even you can amp up your fashion game with such easy-breezy outfits.

White tank top

Put your game face on with this tank top from ruit of the Loom Play collection made up of 100 percent cotton material and moisture-wicking pleated fabric and terry for better sweat absorbency and quick dry. Its stretchable ribbed fabric gives you a perfect fit. It has a broad shoulder and closed neck for a trendy look and smooth fit. Fruit of the Loom Women's T-Shirt is available at an attractive price of Rs 209. Shop here

Women's slim-fit cotton track pant

Give a nod to modern outfits like this multi-coloured track pant. Made from cotton fabric, this cotton track pant for women can be worn all day long with complete ease and comfort. This trendy track pant has a soft elastic waist; lightweight fabric and side welt pockets to make you look stylish. This trendy casual tracks for women is designed on both the side pockets which makes you look stylish even when you are stretching your body hard. Ideal for many occasions such as casual daily wear, sports, activewear, exercise, fitness, workout, running, jogging, going hiking, yoga, dance, club, and other outdoor or indoor activities. Cliths slim-fit cotton track pant is available at a discounted price of Rs 399. Shop here

Animal print scarf

Be it any season, this beautiful, gorgeous and fashionable soft scarf is the perfect finishing touch to almost any outfit. This stole is very versatile, and can be used as a stole, wrap, scarf or a shawl. Its lightweight feature makes it the number one women accessory. Its exclusive pattern and different colour combinations can be paired with your favourite coat, jacket, sweater, or suit. Lay this stole over your shoulders for those long relaxing shopping days or simply wrap it for Travelling, casual or formal special evening. This scarf is available at a discounted price of Rs 599. Shop here

White Shoes

You'll love these lightweight shoes. It features a Faux leather upper, style for an easy fit, an air mix sole, soft lining, cushiony memory foam insole for comfort and support. The lace-up closure allows the shoes to have a snug fit balanced with comfort. The flexibility of the laces maintains a firm grip to provide the right amount of support to your feet. Maddy Faux leather casual shoes for Women is available at an affordable price of Rs 449. Shop it here

