Go for a concert that celebrates gender-specific ragas peculiar to women

A classical concert will celebrate characteristics that are peculiar to women with gender-specific ragas



Ronkini Gupta

Indian classical vocalist Ronkini Gupta is looking forward to hitting the stage at Raagini, a concert that celebrates women. "There are no ragas to celebrate women per se, but some of them are gender specific, simply because there are certain traits that are more akin to women. For instance, grace, sweetness or playfulness are often equated with females. It's not that men don't feel these emotions; but they are related more with women than men," says Gupta, who will present the ragas that render the subtleties of emotions well because of the selection of the notes they are made up of. "That's why they are called raaginis. I will present madhuvanti, gaud sarang and sohani ragas," she adds.

Though the concert highlights the characteristics of women, it is relevant for all genders and age groups. The singer says the show shouldn't be mistaken as "women centric". "I will only present the qualities of the quintessential woman. The listener can be very much a man," she says. Gupta will be accompanied by Rupak Dhamankar on the tabla and Ghulam Ali Khan on the sarangi for the 90-minute recital.

Meanwhile, the singer, who ventured into Bollywood playback singing last year with the song Rafu from Tumhari Sulu, is working on several film projects. "Rafu was my highpoint. I am looking forward to the Hindi film songs that I've recorded lately, but I can't talk about them until September," says Gupta.

On: April 7, 8.30 pm.

At: Harkat Studios, Versova.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 300

