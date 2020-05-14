Go Goa for Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi?

Even as the audiences await the reunion of Munna and Circuit in the next Munnabhai film, the crackling pair of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were to team up for a buddy comedy written by Sajid-Farhad. The laugh riot, that has Dutt playing a blind don and Warsi, his trusted ally, was to roll in Budapest by April. With the current crisis having played havoc with the schedule of their project, sources say that the makers are now reimagining the comedy against the backdrop of Goa.

Indicating that the team had initially planned an exhaustive schedule across the Hungarian capital and Prague, a source reveals, "The film underwent two major location changes. After Europe was severely hit by the pandemic, it became evident that the project would have to be set elsewhere. The makers then considered a stint in Thailand, which had to be scrapped soon after. With international travel being a remote possibility after the lockdown is lifted, Sajid-Farhad are now re-writing the script with Goa as the setting."

When the shoots resume eventually, the team will take a fresh set of dates from Dutt and Warsi for the project. Farhad and Sajid remained unavailable for comment.

