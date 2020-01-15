Go Goa Gone 2: The sequel promises to be a crazier, madder ride than its first part

In 2013, Dinesh Vijan and director-duo Raj and DK made one of the most inventive and imaginative comedies of Hindi Cinema, Go Goa Gone. Who would have thought we were capable of pulling off a zombie comedy, or as the makers described this madcap joyride- Zom-com? For the theme alone, Go Goa Gone deserved a watch!

Seven years later, the makers now announce the sequel- Go Goa Gone 2, and the story will continue from the same point where it all ended the last time we met the memorable characters of Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari. Taking to its Twitter account, Maddock Films announced the second part and stated it will release in cinemas in March 2021.

Take a look right here:

One can try, but never really escape this trip! Prepare yourself for the craziest sequel of the best "zom-com" as Go Goa Gone 2 releases in March 2021!@ErosNow #DineshVijan @ErosIntlPlc pic.twitter.com/PILwKdhX9X — Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) January 15, 2020

It’s not clear who will be directing the sequel since Raj and DK had a fallout with Vijan after the release of Stree. But we hope whoever helms the second part retains the essence and the energy of the first. It had some crazy dialogues, witty exchanges between characters, boisterous scenes, and unmatched zaniness in its narrative.

Bollywood sequels that turn out to be better than their first parts are few and far between, and hopefully, Go Goa Gone 2 should be an addition to a very small list. Sources state the characters this time would be battling aliens. If the news is indeed true, expect some jaw-dropping adventures in 2021 as well. Bring the sequel on!

