Go green at 58th Vegetable, Flower and Fruit show in Matunga

Expect to see exquisite floral arrangements, roses of different varieties, vertical gardens, medicinal plants, live demonstration of bonsai, orchids and terrariums.

The National Society Of The Friends Of The Trees is hosting the 58th Vegetable, Flower and Fruit show this Saturday in Matunga. Expect to see exquisite floral arrangements, roses of different varieties, vertical gardens, medicinal plants, live demonstration of bonsai, orchids and terrariums. There will be a special display of water lilies, lotus and other aquatic flora, and attendees can shop for gardening materials and various plants at the stalls, too.

The event includes a horticulture prize distribution classified into 350 categories. The two-day exhibition is open to not just gardening aficionados, but also to anyone with an interest in flowers, gardening, fruits and vegetables.

ON: February 9, 12 pm to 8 pm; February 10, 8 am to 8 pm

AT: D G Ruparel College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mahalaxmi Sindhi Colony, Matunga West.

CALL: 22024843

