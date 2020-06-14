'Go learn how to dance': When Priyanka Chopra was scolded on Andaaz sets, but Twinkle Khanna saved her

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut in 2003 thriller film Andaaz. Helmed by Raj Kanwar, the movie happened after the actress won Miss World. The film was a critical as well as commercial success and cemented Chopra's career in Bollywood industry. However, it wasn't a smooth road of her journey. Recently, an old interview of PC went viral on social media of how she was yelled at not getting the dance steps right.

In the video on Instagram, during an old interview, Priyanka opened up about the time when she was scolded on the sets of the film Andaaz while shooting for a romantic song with Akshay Kumar in South Africa. The actress revealed how she was yelled at on the sets for not getting the choreography correct after more than 40 takes. Talking about it, she said, "That was one of the first songs I shot and there were multiple things I had to achieve at that point. Once the 40-something-the take had happened and I didn't get it right."

The actress added, "I remember Raju Khan was the choreographer, he is Saroj (Khan) ji's son." Sharing more details about the incident, Priyanka shared how choreographer Raju Khan threw his mic down and asked her to learn how to dance and then come back. PeeCee continued, "He threw his mic down and said, 'Just because you're Miss World, you think you can become an actress? Go learn how to dance and then come back and perform.'"

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress also spoke about how her co-star Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna saved her day. Twinkle Khanna, went into labour and the shoot was then cut short and they returned to India.

"Luckily, Akshay's wife went into labour at that point so the schedule was cut short and we came back to India. I remember going to Pandit Veeru Krishnan's class and started learning kathak. I did about six hours every single day and then when I went back, for the next schedule, I knew so much more," she said.

Isn't this truly motivational? Check out the video here:

Currently, due to coronavirus lockdown, the 37-year-old actor is staying with her singer husband Nick Jonas in California, United States. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spending quality time with each other. From taking piano lessons from Nick to cuddling with the American singer, Priyanka Chopra is doing it all!

Speaking about her professional journey, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky In Pink, along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film was Priyanka's comeback in Bollywood after a hiatus of three years.

Now, the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress will be next seen in the documentary Happiness Continues. Her other Hollywood projects include We Can Be Heroes and The Matrix 4. Later, the actress will be making her digital debut as an actress and a producer with The White Tiger, a Netflix Original film. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in pivotal role among others.

Priyanka was last seen on the big screen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which was based on the life of the teenage author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who succumbed to pulmonary fibrosis in 2015.

