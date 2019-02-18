Go on a heritage walk at Vasai to revisit Portuguese-Maratha war

things-to-do

Deep dive into history at a heritage walk through Vasai Fort where you can revisit the Portuguese-Maratha war and decode countless inscriptions engraved on its walls

Maharashtra is home to mighty forts across its length and breadth, thanks to its rich history. Built across locations from the Sahyadris to the waters of the Arabian Sea, a number of these historic sites make for fascinating chapters of the region's past.

This weekend, head to Vasai, home to the majestic fort of St Sebastian, also known as Bassein Fort. Equidistant from Mumbai and Thane, the fort is easily accessible and provides a great opportunity for people to explore the ramparts and watchtowers of this site protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, which watches over the Vasai creek. The Heritage Vasai group, managed by Allwyn Lemos consists of members trained to educate people about the history around the fort and Vasai. They include homemakers, who are keen to show you around the area on weekends.

The group will host a heritage walk of the fort, curated by historian and coin researcher Pascal Roque Lopes, who has curated about 100 such heritage tours of the site. Lead by Sunil D'Mello, a travel professional and Vasai Heritage team member, this tour will cover various churches, temples, learning institutions, administrative and community locations within the fortified ruins.

The session will also focus on interesting architectural styles and explain several markings, inscriptions and the strategies incorporated during the Portuguese-Maratha war in the 18th century, including the usage of a secret tunnel that was used for spying, as well as an escape route for the captain.

"Most people in our team are locals who have been living here for decades together. They will bring to light much more than just the history by integrating stories and myths built around the fort," shares Lopes. "People really seem to enjoy this structure because it includes both folk tales and the realities around it," he adds.

On February 23, 8 am to 11 am

At Vasai Fort, Killa Road, Police Colony, Vasai West.

Log on to swadasee.com

Call 8976749127

Cost Rs 500

