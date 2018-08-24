Go on a Roman holiday

things-to-do

If you believe that food can take you places, we have a plan for you. An Italian eatery in BKC is celebrating the month of August with authentic food from the heart of Rome and bears with it the promise of taking you on a culinary journey.

Tuck into classic favourites such as the cacio e pepe that have been modified into cacio pepe ripieni — a dish consisting of crunchy pasta shells stuffed with a cheesy and peppery filling. Or indulge in preparations that celebrate truffle, like the fonduta or the fettucine tartufo. Wash this all down with cocktails such as the Americano, CinCin groni, aperol spritz or limoncello.

A little birdie also tells us they're making their very own chitarra pasta, too.

TIME 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 11.30 pm

AT CinCin, Raheja Towers, BKC

CALL 69956666

