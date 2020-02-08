Go traditional just like Sara Ali Khan; shop here

Sara Ali Khan is known in tinsel town for her chic fashion choices. The actress is a fashionista and keeps giving us fashion goals through her outfits. Recently, she was clicked at the Jaipur airport with Kartik Aaryan. The duo was in town to promote their upcoming romantic drama Love Aaj Kal.

At the airport, Sara Ali Khan showed off her ethnic side in a grey coloured palazzo suit when snapped at the Jaipur airport by the shutterbugs. Now, you can step out in style and nail your next outing just like Sara. Take a look at some amazing outfits on Amazon.

Rayon Printed Kurta and Palazzo set

This product is ideal for casual daily wear or office wear. Its unique design and beautiful colour will fetch a lot of second glances as you club it with contrast coloured pumps and flashy accessories. This Kurta and Palazzo set is available at a discounted price of Rs 699. Shop here

Women's Pure Cotton Straight Palazzo Kurta Set

Crafted from pure cotton fabric, this dress is light in weight and will be soft against your skin. Wear it and step into the world of fashion. It looks stunning if matched with the right accessories. This Palazzo Kurta Set With Dupatta (Beige) is available at a discounted price of Rs 999. Shop here

Rayon Printed Kurti Shrug with Palazzo Pant Set

This stylish kurta for women is soft and comfortable to wear all day long. This kurta pant set can be worn on any occasion, be it casual, daily or at any party. This Palazzo Pant Set is available at a discounted price of Rs 699. Shop here

Women Green and Golden Printed Kurta with Palazzos

Style this kurta with jeans, leggings, or a long skirt for a trendy, fashion-forward look, and it will keep you comfortable all day long. This green and golden printed kurta with palazzos is available at a discounted price of Rs 699. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates