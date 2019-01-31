SC to Karti Chidambaram: Go wherever you want, but deposit Rs 10 crore as security

national

Karti Chidambaram and his father P Chidambaram. File pic/PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, to travel abroad after depositing '10 crore as security but said it would "come down heavily" on him if he did not cooperate in the probe into the INX Media and Aircel Maxis cases. "Don't play around with the law," the apex court warned Karti.

Directing him to give an undertaking that he would abide by the conditions, the court asked Karti to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 5, 6, 7 and 12 for the questioning. "You (Karti) can go wherever you want to, you can do whatever you want, but don't play around with the law. If there is an iota of non-cooperation, we will come down heavily," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. "You go wherever you want to go, between February 10 and 26 but you must cooperate with the investigation. You had not been cooperating with investigations. We have lot to say but would not say for now," said the bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said the agency would require Karti's presence on four dates in March for investigations in the cases and asked the apex court to impose conditions as done in past to ensure that he comes back to India. The bench took note of the submissions and asked Karti to file an undertaking to that effect besides depositing '10 crore as security with the secretary general of the apex court, which would be returned to him after he comes back to India. When his lawyer referred to the issue of '10 crore security, the CJI asked, "Do you want a zero to be added?"

