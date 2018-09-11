Go wild with your camera phone

things-to-do

He will teach tips and tricks on capturing great frames without having to resort to a professional DSLR that can become cumbersome to carry

Take this opportunity to hone your photography skills with just your smart phone as a tool. The session will focus on macro photography within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and will be conducted by photographer Yuwaraj Gurjar. He will teach tips and tricks on capturing great frames without having to resort to a professional DSLR that can become cumbersome to carry.

With the monsoon in its last leg, participants can explore the flora and fauna in the forest and also learn the technical aspects of photography like settings, filters, and using the accessories. Another important lesson to be learnt is how to shoot landscapes and wildlife without disturbing the surrounding environment.

Gurjar says, "We see many people who are interested in photography but feel they do not have the equipment to give it a shot. That is why this workshop will be open to everyone, from college students to amateur photographers, to teach them how they can use best use mobile cameras to their benefit."

ON: September 15, 7.45 am to 12 pm

AT: Nature Information Centre, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

CALL: 28868686

COST: Rs 850 (excluding entry ticket to the park)

