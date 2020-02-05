Get your Malang look right away from Amazon store; shop here

Malang stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu were snapped promoting their upcoming psychological drama on the sets of DancePlus 5. The actors were dressed in their casual best for the event.

Disha opted for a white crop top with a pink t-shirt and trousers. The Malang boys also matched Disha in the fashion department. Anil Kapoor looked dapper in his blue suit, white shirt and pant, while Aditya looked cool in his maroon jacket, black t-shirt, and denim. On the other hand, Kunal looked dashing in his blue sweatshirt and black pants.

Now, you can step out in style and nail your next outing just like these stars. Take a look at some amazing dresses just by Amazon.

Men's Slim-Fit Formal Suit

This Dhingra single-breasted two-button suit has a double vents at the back crafted with a sharp cut and modern design. Featuring a Solid Pattern and slim fit, this wedding/party suit made from lightweight cotton viscose fabric is perfect for layering and delivering a classy look. Dhingra Men's Slim Fit Formal Suit (Coat Pant) is available at an affordable price of Rs 2,999. Shop now

Cotton Half Sleeve Crop Top

Practical, cute and easy-to-wear, this crop top is a must-have choice for all your activities this season. Made from cotton, this top has a round neck and half sleeves that make it simple yet stylish. You can wear your favourite shorts, leggings, slacks, skinny jeans, and boots, it's really easy to pair with a cardigan, coat, or a jacket. Atrangi Store's Cotton Half Sleeve Crop Top is available at a discounted price of Rs 399. Shop here

Blue Jacket

Alan Jones Clothing brings you this stylish sweatshirt which will warm you up during a chilly winter afternoon. Made up of fleece, it keeps you warm and comfortable while also being breathable. The full sleeve and slim fit design sit ideally on your body, making you look trendier. Moreover, it also comes with two side pockets and zippered closure for utility. Because of the warm and breathable nature of the fabric, you can wear it to your gym or on a casual stroll without any discomfort. Alan Jones Clothing Men's Fleece Sweatshirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 629. Shop here

Men's Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt

Made up of cotton, this hooded sweatshirt is easy and comfortable to wear throughout the day. You can wear it to your gym or on a casual stroll without any discomfort. This hooded sweatshirt comes with a zippered closure. This makes it easier for you to put the sweatshirt on and off without any hassles. You can also pull down the zipper and wear it casually which makes the sweatshirt more versatile. Alan Jones Clothing Men's Cotton Hooded Sweatshirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 699. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates