Goa: Artist Shireen Mody killed, suspect gardener dies in escape bid

Panaji: A 65-year-old woman artist was allegedly killed by her gardener, who later died from injuries caused by a fall while trying to escape from the scene of crime in Arpora village in North Goa on Sunday, police said.

Bodies of the duo, Shireen Mody and her gardener Prafulla, were found at the former's bungalow-cum-studio in the village, located around 10 km from here, police said.

Talking to PTI, police inspector Navlesh Desai said that according to neighbours, Mody and Prafulla would regularly get into heated arguments.

"The murder of Mody and the death of her gardener seem to be the fallout of a fatal scuffle between them on Sunday. Prafulla hit Mody on her head with a blunt object, due to which she died on the spot," he said.

Prafulla, who hailed from Assam, then tried to run away from the scene of the crime, but fell down. He succumbed to his injuries caused by the fall, Desai added.

Mody was declared brought dead at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here, while Prafulla was taken to a district hospital in Mapusa, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

"The CCTV footage has confirmed the incident, while the neighbours also gave a statement that they saw Prafulla falling down in his attempt to escape," he said.

