Search

Goa bans fish import from neighbouring states

Jul 18, 2018, 14:14 IST | IANS

"A formal notification will be issued by evening. The decision has been taken as a measure of abundant caution," Parrikar told a press conference

Goa bans fish import from neighbouring states
Manohar Parrikar

The Goa government has banned the import of fish from neighbouring states until July end in the wake of a controversy over the use of formalin in fish consignments, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.

"A formal notification will be issued by evening. The decision has been taken as a measure of abundant caution," Parrikar told a press conference.

Parrikar said that once the annual ban on fishing in Goa ends on July 31, and fishing officially resumes on August 1, there will be no issue of fish shortage in the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Worst Crime: Two men gang-rape woman in moving car after throwing her child out

Tags

manohar parrikargoanational news