Goa BJP office bearers meet Manohar Parrikar

The chief minister also chaired a meeting of state-run Investment Promotion Board on Tuesday during which seven different proposals were cleared

Manohar Parrikar

A number of Goa BJP office bearers on Thursday met ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at his private residence near here. Parrikar, 62, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, is being treated at his residence near Panaji after his discharge from the AIIMS in Delhi on October 14.

"He is fine," state General Secretary Sadanand Tanawade said after the meeting. "He had called us to meet him. We discussed various issues, Tanawade said but refused to divulge details. Other party office bearers including former minister Rajendra Arlekar, former MLA Damodar Naik, State treasurer Sanjiv Desai and senior executive committee member Datta Kholkar were also part of the meeting.

"It was a personal meeting. There is nothing to inform o the media, Arlekar said. Parrikar on Wednesday held chaired a Cabinet meeting during which he cleared various proposals including extension to the debt relief scheme for the people dependent on mining industry. The chief minister also chaired a meeting of state-run Investment Promotion Board on Tuesday during which seven different proposals were cleared.

