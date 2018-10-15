Search

Goa BJP's web site hacked, 'Pakistan Zindabad' message posted

Oct 15, 2018, 23:04 IST | IANS

Representational Image

An old website of BJP's Goa unit was hacked Monday by unknown persons, who posted the message 'Pakistan Zindabad' on it, a party functionary said.

The identity of the group which possibly carried out the cyber attack "Team PCE" and an individual's name "Mohammad Bilal" were also posted on the web page, after it was hacked.

The hacker, after defacing the website, left the message "mailto:catch.if.you.can@hotmail.com".

A BJP functionary attached to the party's IT cell said the website in question was an old one. He added that the new website has anti-hacking security measures in place.

He said the BJP had integrated its state units with the new website, which remained unharmed in the cyber attack.

BJP Goa general secretary Sadanand Tanavade refused to divulge details in connection with the cyber attack.

The party has not filed a police complain as yet, functionaries said.

