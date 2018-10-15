Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar advised week's rest

national

Parrikar was admitted to AIIMS on September 15. He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and now Delhi for the last seven months

Manohar Parrikar

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been advised to take a week's rest by doctors, a statement by his office said on Monday.

Parrikar, who has been undergoing treatment for advanced pancreatic cancer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, was suddenly discharged and arrived in Goa on Sunday.

"Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's condition has improved further. He had a chat with his family members today morning. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week," the statement said.

On Sunday, state Power Minister Nilesh Cabral told the media here that he was awaiting a miracle to ensure Parrikar's quick recovery.

"However he may be, we only hope that he recovers fast, a miracle happens and he leads us in the future. That is all we ask," Cabral said.

