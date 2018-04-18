Goa church: Eliminate groups that promote "ideology of hate"

This new trend has created fear and insecurity among our countrymen

Amidst furor of Kathua rape and murder case and Unnao rape case, the Goa church on Wednesday said that there appears to be growing trend in the country to justify crimes committed against some sections of the society in the name of nationalism. This new trend has created fear and insecurity among our countrymen.

The Council for Social Justice and Peace (CSJP), the social arm of the Goa church, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate the "growing ideology of hate" and "subjugation of women" in the country. The CSJP expressed concern over the recent cases of rape of minor girls in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) and Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) and what it called killings of fellow citizens in the name of community honour, religion, and nationalism.

The actual response to these incidents should be to abolish organisations that advocate the "ideology of hate" and "subjugation of women", CSJP Executive Secretary Fr Savio Fernandes said in a statement. The council deeply agonizes over the horrendous rapes of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, a teenager in Unnao and other such cases reported over the last few days in the country, he said.

"The growing trend in the country to justify crimes committed against certain sections of the society by using the garb of nationalism has generated fear and insecurity among the citizens of this country," he said. Fernandes said attempts by some people to protect those accused of rape pose a grave threat to the sanctity of democratic institutions in this country.

"The failure of law enforcement agencies to register rape cases in time and connivance of their personnel in destroying circumstantial?evidence to subvert the process of justice is worrisome," he added. The CSJP appealed for a humane and civilised response to the prevailing "crisis".

"A reactionary approach with a clamour for tough rape laws and 'harshest punishments like the death penalty or castration for rapists may hardly be sufficient deterrence' for crimes against women and children," the council said.

The CSJP said the employment of rape, lynching and killing by some ideological groups to humiliate and terrorise certain sections of the society like minorities, Dalits, women and children is in no way reflective of India's rich ancient culture of peace, tolerance and inclusiveness.

"The CSJP appeals to the prime minister to eliminate the growing ideology of hate and subjugation of women which undermines constitutional values," Fernandes said.

"There is an urgent need to restore a sense of confidence and security among people by ensuring speedy justice and protection to women, children, minorities, Dalits and other oppressed sections," the statement added.

