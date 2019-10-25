Goa CM demands Prakash Javadekar's ministry to withdraw consent given to Karnataka's Kalasa-Bhandura project

Panaji (Goa): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday demanded the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to immediately withdraw the consent granted to Karnataka's Kalasa-Bhandura project.

The project undertaken by the Karnataka government aims to improve drinking water supply to the Belagavi, Dharwad and Gadag districts. "We have demanded with Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to immediately withdraw the consent granted to Karnataka's Kalasa-Bhandura project," Sawant told ANI.

He said that the government will seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter. Sawant asserted that the Union Ministry has not granted environmental clearance to the project but a consent to go ahead with some conditions like seeking forest and wildlife clearance.

"I have spoken to Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and demanded that the consent letter to Karnataka be withdrawn immediately, failing which we will challenge the same before the National Green Tribunal," the Chief Minister said.

He said that an official letter requesting withdrawal of consent to Kalasa-Bhandura project will be sent to Javadekar by Friday. "We will also seek Prime Minister's intervention in the matter if the consent is not withdrawn. Also, we will bring to notice to Prime Minister that State was not taken into confidence," he said.

Sawant said that he has brought to the notice of the Union Minister that he cannot take any decision without consulting the state as the matter is currently subjudice. The authorities in Goa have maintained that the project will harm the state's flora and fauna.

