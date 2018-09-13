Search

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar admitted to private clinic, skips Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Sep 13, 2018, 22:07 IST | IANS

Deputy Speaker of Goa legislative assembly, Michael Lobo told reporters that Parrikar had been admitted to the clinic, but refused to divulge details about his health

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar admitted to private clinic, skips Ganesh Chaturthi celebration
Manohar Parrikar

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer, was on Thursday admitted to a private clinic in the beach village of Candolim in North Goa, after he developed a fever.

Deputy Speaker of Goa legislative assembly, Michael Lobo told reporters that Parrikar had been admitted to the clinic, but refused to divulge details about his health.

"He has been admitted to the clinic for treatment," said Lobo, who is a legislator from the Calangute assembly constituency, where the village of Candolim is located.

Sources said that Parrikar, who has been resting at his private residence near Panaji, ever since his return from the US on September 6, had been admitted to the same clinic in Candolim once before earlier this week.

Parrikar also did not attend the traditional Ganesh Chaturthi puja at his ancestral home in the village of Parra in North Goa, a ritual he has been observing for decades.

The Chief Minister earlier this month, returned from the US -- for the third time in six months -- where he was undergoing treatment for this ailment.

He has not attended office since his return.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

manohar parrikarnational newsgoa

Watch: Goa Assembly by-polls: CM Manohar Parrikar casts his vote

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK