Goa CM Manohar Parrikar responding to treatment, likely return by May: BJP leader

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is responding well to treatment,according to BJP General Secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade. Parrikar is currently in the US, seeking care for advanced pancreatic cancer.

"He is responding well to treatment and is likely to be in Goa by May," Tanavade said on the sidelines of a media interaction at the state BJP headquarters here.

Parrikar is admitted in a New York hospital. He was hospitalised earlier at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital -- and then at Goa Medical College -- after he complained of stomach pain on February 15. The Chief Minister was subsequently diagnosed for advanced pancreatic cancer. The Chief Minister's Office has maintained that Parrikar is suffering from "mild pancreatitis".

With Inputs From IANS

