Goa CM Manohar Parrikar to fly to US for medical treatment on August 10

national

Parrikar (62) is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and had, earlier, flown to the US on March 7 for treatment

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar calls on Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 7, 2018/PTI

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will leave for the United States of America on August 10 for a medical check-up and return on August 17, a senior official said today.

Parrikar (62) is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and had, earlier, flown to the US on March 7 for treatment. He returned to the country on June 14. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office today informed that Parrikar would not be available in the state between August 10-17. A senior CMO official said that Parrikar would be leaving for Mumbai tonight from where he is scheduled to fly to the USA for medical treatment.

Also Read: Goans To Be Banned From Casinos From 2019, Says Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever