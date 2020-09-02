Goa CM Parmod Sawant tests COVID-19 positive, in home isolation

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was in home isolation. "I wish to inform all that I have been detected Covid-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation," Sawant said in a Facebook post.

"I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," he added.

Goa has so far reported a total of 18,006 coronavirus cases, with 194 deaths.

