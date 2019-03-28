Goa CM Pramod Sawant drops his deputy after two MGP MLAs join BJP

national

Sudin Dhavalikar, the lone Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA who did not break away from the party, hit back, terming the development as "dacoity by chowkidars"

Pramod Sawant. File Pic

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday dropped Deputy CM Sudin Dhavalikar after two MLAs of the latter's MGP broke away and joined the ruling BJP. Dhavalikar, the lone Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA who did not break away from the party, hit back, terming the development as "dacoity by chowkidars".

In a communication addressed to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Sawant informed her about dropping Dhavalikar. "I have dropped Sudin Dhavalikar from the Cabinet. The decision on filling up the vacant seat will be taken very soon," Sawant said. The CM's recommendation to drop Dhavalikar was accepted by Sinha.

"The Governor is pleased to accept the recommendation of chief minister that Sudin Dhavalikar shall cease to be a minister in the council of ministers headed by the chief minister, with immediate effect," an official notification said.

Dhavalikar said, "People are stunned the way, in the middle of the night, chowkidars conducted dacoity on MGP. People are watching and they will consider their course of action," he said.

He claimed the MGP was an outfit of the masses and would not be eliminated by such moves. Dhavalikar was allotted portfolios of Transport and Public Works, which would be now looked after by Sawant. Governor Sinha, who is in New Delhi now, has cut short her visit and would be arriving in Goa later during the evening to administer the oath to the new minister replacing Dhavalikar.

