Goa CM Pramod Sawant holds high-level meeting with police officials

national

Sawant took over as the Chief Minister after the demise of incumbent Manohar Parrikar. Besides other portfolios, Sawant handles the home department

Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday held a meeting with senior police officials to discuss various issues, including the law and order situation and tackling drug peddling in the state, said a government spokesman on Thursday.

This was the first meeting of senior police officials presided over by Sawant after assuming charge on March 19. "Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday held a comprehensive review meeting with senior officers of Goa Police which was attended by Director General of Police Pranab Nanda besides others," said the spokesman in a statement.

"All aspects concerned with law and order situation in the state were discussed for evaluating the best approaches to ensure priorities of police," he said. At the meet, special emphasis was given on eliminating drug peddling in the tourist state, the spokesman said.

"Other aspects like security, crime, traffic and police welfare were also discussed during the meeting," the spokesman said.

