Goa CM Pramod Sawant unhappy over school uniforms sourced from Nagaland

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Uniforms of students studying in Goa government-run schools are stitched and packaged all the way from Nagaland; a dubious practice that has been stopped, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Uniforms of #students studying in #Goa government-run #schools are stitched and packaged all the way from #Nagaland; a dubious practice that has been stopped, Chief Minister #PramodSawant said on Friday.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/kB40lkPQXY — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) December 6, 2019

"Do you know where uniforms of Goan school children were stitched? Nagaland. Can anyone believe this? All these years, clothes of Goan school students were stitched in Nagaland. There are no tailors in Goa," Sawant said in his speech at an awards ceremony organised by the Goa Panchayat Mahila Shakti Abhiyan on Friday.

Sawant, who also holds the Education Ministry portfolio, blamed bureaucrats for facilitating the purchase of uniforms from firms in faraway states like Nagaland and said that efforts should be made to source such products from vendors in Goa.

"Why does this happen? It is because of some of the bureaucrats. This time we have done some changes. We want all the artisans to develop. Your skills need to be upgraded," Sawant said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates