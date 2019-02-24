Goa CMO claims Manohar Parrikar hospitalised for endoscopy, Health Minister denies

national

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Pic/YouTube

Panaji: Even as the Goa CMO late on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had been admitted to a top government hospital for a gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said that Parrikar is only under observation and that the former Defence Minister would be discharged on Sunday.

When asked if the gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure had been carried out on Parrikar, who has been kept in isolation at the Goa Medical College and hospital, Rane said: "Nothing has been done".

Rane, who briefly visited the hospital, where Parrikar has been admitted, also said that Parrikar was a fighter and that he's fine. "He is under observation. Nothing to worry or speculate. He will be here for a day for observation of his parameters," Rane said. Sources at the hospital however said, that Parrikar was being treated for internal bleeding.

Earlier on Saturday, amid reports of Parrikar's health condition worsening, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement had said: "Honourable Chief Minister taken to Goa Medical College for upper GI endoscopy. His health condition continues to be stable. (He) will remain there under observation for around 48 hours".

Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February last year and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since then.

Over the last 48 hours, there have been unconfirmed reports about the former Defence Minister's health deteriorating. But Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai, after meeting Parrikar on Saturday, said the Chief Minister is not on life-support, as speculated in some media reports.

