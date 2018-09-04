Search

Goa Congress again questions Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's absence

Sep 04, 2018, 21:06 IST | IANS

Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar on Tuesday again raised the issue of the effect of the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on the state's governance, asking the ruling party to "compare notes with their Kerala counterparts".

His comments come a day after Kerala BJP President P.S. Sreedharan Pillai claimed a crisis in governance in the southern state after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for the US for three weeks for treatment.

"Kerala CM @CMOKerala left for USA for medical treatment without giving charge to anybody. @PsSreedharan BJP President reacts. Will @BJP4Goa @goacm advise #KeralBJPpresident? Kerala headed for governance crisis: BJP state president," Chodankar tweeted.

Last week, Parrikar left for the US for the third time in six months for treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer.

He did not, this time, delegate the responsibility of overseeing the state administration to anyone in the Cabinet, insisting that he would monitor the state's governance from the US.

