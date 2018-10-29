Goa Congress leaders seek appointment with Manohar Parrikar

national

Manohar Parrikar is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at his private residence here after returning on October 14 post hospitalisation from AIIMS in New Delhi

Manohar Parrikar

The Goa Congress on Monday said that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar should give the party's delegation an appointment since he is already meeting cabinet ministers and officials.

"If Parrikar can hold a cabinet meeting on October 31 that means he is sound enough to meet others like Congress members," Congress Goa spokesperson Jitendra Deshprabhu said. Parrikar is scheduled to hold a meeting of the state cabinet Wednesday.

