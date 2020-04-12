Goa Congress welcomes NDA decision on fishing

The Opposition in the fish-loving state of Goa on Saturday, welcomed the decision of the central government to allow fishing and commercial fishing activity with necessary hygiene precautions.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said, "Welcome decision by the Government of India to allow fishing, fish trade and movement of fish in lockdown period subject to maintaining hygiene."

Dearth of fish and closure of wet markets in view of the ongoing lockdown and the ban on fishing activity in the state since March 22 had often led to chaotic scenes whenever trucks laden with fish, illegally sold their ware in urban areas.

The chaos and lack of social distancing in such melees had forced Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to repeatedly urge people, to not put their health at risk, while buying fish and maintain social distancing norms. Fish is a staple food in Goa.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu fishermen are planning to request the state government to allow fishing from May 15 onwards and also to make arrangements at major fish landing centres for wholesalers to procure the catch.

"On Friday, a telecon of fishermen associations from different districts was held. We will be requesting the government to allow us to go into the sea from May 15 onwards," K Bharathi, President, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said.

