Goa Customs arrested Air India passenger for smuggling gold worth over Rs 28 lakhs

Jun 04, 2018, 17:52 IST | Mid-day online desk

A press note issued by R. Manohar, Commissioner of Customs, said that the seized gold was retrieved from under a passenger seat

Gold SmuggleRepresentational Image

Air India passenger, who was carrying 995 grams of gold, was arrested by Goa Customs at Goa International Airport on June 3. R. Manohar, Commissioner of Customs, confirmed it on Monday while issuing a press note saying that the seized gold was retrieved from under a passenger seat.

It was found in two silver pouches by an Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) team in Flight AI-994.

Manohar said that Customs officials identified the passenger and after questioning, he admitted that he had smuggled the gold. He added that the value of the seized gold was Rs.28.62 lakhs and that the investigation was carried out by Additional Commissioner of Customs, Goa, T. Gajalakshmi.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

