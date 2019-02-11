Goa Customs officers arrest woman for smuggling gold

crime

According to the officials, the woman, coming from Dubai, was smuggling 590 gram of gold paste. The paste was kept in a polythene packet concealed in the waistband of her jeans

Dabolim: Air Customs officers on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling gold paste worth Rs 18,08,840 at Dabolim Airport in Goa. According to the officials, the woman, coming from Dubai, was smuggling 590 gram of gold paste. The paste was kept in a polythene packet concealed in the waistband of her jeans.

A case has been registered and police have started investigating the matter.

