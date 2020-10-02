Goa Diaries: Erica Jennifer Fernandes and Harshad Chopda shoot for a music video

Erica Jennifer Fernandes, the Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 fame is all set for a new project. After bidding adieu the show, the actress has already kick-started her new journey, which is a music video. Starring herself and Harshad Chopda, the entire video is shot at none other than the state of beaches, Goa. the actress has shared some pretty-sweet behind the scenes on social media, leaving her fans awaiting from something more!

Erica Jennifer Fernandes, who played Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, shot for her last scene on September 17, and the actress shared the news on social media. To bid adieu, the actress received a huge surprise from her fans. From multiple gifts to a customised cake, EJF continued to enjoy all the love and affection shared by her loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) onOct 1, 2020 at 4:43am PDT

On the personal front, EJF who celebrated her 27th birthday on May 7, and had no choice but to ring in her special day at home. Talking about it, she said in an earlier interview, "There are no concrete plans for my birthday this year. So it's just going to be a very simple affair at home with my family. We are going to take the day as it comes, and not really plan anything elaborate. Though to ensure that my day is absolutely relaxed, I am going to be disconnecting myself from social media and the outside world to just be with myself and my family."

On the work front, we can't wait to watch Erica reappear on-screen and win over her audience's heart once again!

