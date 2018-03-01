Goa, Kerala popular spots for Indians this Holi: Experts

Goa and Kerala remain the favourite destinations of travellers for Holi, the festival of colours, this year as it coincides with a long weekend, according to industry experts





Goa and Kerala remain the favourite destinations of travellers for Holi, the festival of colours, this year as it coincides with a long weekend, according to industry experts. "Indian tourists have booked their holidays to perennial favourites such as Kerala and Goa," FCM Travel Solutions India executive director - leisure businesses - Shravan Gupta told PTI here.

For foreign travels, a lot of movement is expected to short-haul destinations with relaxed visa policies such as Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand and Dubai, he added. "We have observed a 18 per cent increase in inbound bookings (international tourists) as well incorporating Mathura and Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) to their itineraries to experience the grandeur and larger than life celebrations of the festival in India," he said. Echoing a similar view, SOTC Travel head sales, India and NRI markets, Daniel Dsouza said the company has also observed a spike in demand for domestic holidays as well as international short haul destinations. "Destinations with visa-on-arrival facility, like Thailand, Bali, Mauritius and Sri Lanka are in great demand.

Affordable airfares, no visa hassle and budget stay options have made short-haul destinations are more appealing to people this year," he added. Similarly, MakeMyTrip chief operating officer Mohit Gupta said the company has registered 11 per cent growth in domestic travellers compared to last year. "Travellers are making the most of this long weekend by choosing to explore domestic and international destinations alike. In fact, we have observed a much higher growth in international travel compared to last year with over 50 per cent for this period," he added.

While Andaman Islands remain the most popular domestic destination with bookings increasing to almost twice the numbers registered last year, Singapore remains the most preferred international destination followed by Dubai and Thailand, Gupta said. Thomas Cook (India) president and country head-leisure travel and MICE Rajeev Kale said the company has observed significant trends for explorers embarking on short journeys during March long weekends, including short haul international destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Thailand, Singapore, Bali, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Macau, Sri Lanka and Ras Al Khaimah. "This is mainly due to easy access, increased connectivity, attractive airfares or discounts and entry of low cost carriers," he added. In the domestic front, short gateways like Manali, Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, Mussorie, in Uttarakhand and Munnar in Kerala and Goa are the favourites this year. Hotels.com said there was an overall search increase of 44 per cent for the Holi weekend this year, with Dubai continuing to be popular for Indian travellers.

