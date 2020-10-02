Goa man batters daughter to death with stump over affair, held

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A Goa resident battered his 20-year-old daughter to death with a cricket stump over her relationship with a youth he did not approve, police said on Friday. Accused Sunilkumar Rajan, 46, a resident of Sanquelim in North Goa, has been arrested.

"The accused was angry that his daughter had entered into a relationship. He hit her with a cricket stump on her head several times on Thursday afternoon, injuring her seriously. He later took her to a local hospital, where she died" Bicholim police station SHO Mahesh Gadekar said on Friday.

Police added provisions of culpable homicide to the case on Friday after the victim succumbed to her injuries.

