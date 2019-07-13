Search

Goa minister calls tourists sleeping outside airport scum; gets trolled

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 19:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Minister from Goa Forward Party Durgadas Kamat took to Twitter and called people sleeping outside the Goa Airport scum and cheap. Post which netizens got furious and trolled the minister on the social networking site

The picture shared by Goa minister Durgadas Kamat on Twitter

Recently, Goa Minister Durgadas Kamat took to micro-blogging iste Twitter and shared a picture whihc showed tourists sleeping outside the Goa airport. While sharimng the picture on Twitter, Kamat wrote: Scene at Goa airport. Do we need such cheap tourist in Goa? Goa Airport should act on this. We don't need scum like these to visit Goa. We need quality tourist, who will come, spend & enjoy Goa & its beauty. #BrandGoa cannot be compromised at any cost.

In the picture shared by the Goa minister, early-morning flyers were seen sleeping outside the airport near then ticket counters. Kamat referred to these flyers as 'scum' and 'cheap' in his post whihc he shared on Twitter. Durgadas Kamat is the vice-president and spokesperson of the Goa Forward Party, a three-year-old regional political party of Goa.

Goa Forward Party stands for 'Goem,, Goemkar, Goemkarponn' (Goa, Goans and Goan ethos). It seems as if the 'Goan ethos' that Kamat displayed with his tweet calling the earkly flyers scum and cheap did not go well with Twitterati and left many netizens furious.

Netizens also took to Kamat's post and said that this scene was a result of the shortcomings in the infrastructure of the airport and the state in general. Whie one user wrote, "Sleeping on floor doesn't signify poor or scum," the other wrote, "The only thing that's cheap is your thinking dude."

Here's how netizens reacted to Goa minister Durgadas Kamat's 'scum' and 'cheap' post:

