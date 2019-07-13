Goa minister calls tourists sleeping outside airport scum; gets trolled

national

Minister from Goa Forward Party Durgadas Kamat took to Twitter and called people sleeping outside the Goa Airport scum and cheap. Post which netizens got furious and trolled the minister on the social networking site

The picture shared by Goa minister Durgadas Kamat on Twitter

Recently, Goa Minister Durgadas Kamat took to micro-blogging iste Twitter and shared a picture whihc showed tourists sleeping outside the Goa airport. While sharimng the picture on Twitter, Kamat wrote: Scene at Goa airport. Do we need such cheap tourist in Goa? Goa Airport should act on this. We don't need scum like these to visit Goa. We need quality tourist, who will come, spend & enjoy Goa & its beauty. #BrandGoa cannot be compromised at any cost.

Scene @aaigoaairport .Do we need such cheap tourist in Goa ? @aaigoaairport should act on this . We don't need scum like these to visit Goa. We need quality tourist ,who will come ,spend & enjoy Goa & its beauty . #BrandGoa cannot be compromised at any cost. pic.twitter.com/tCvE1sbizw — Durgadas Kamat (@durgadasskamat) July 8, 2019

In the picture shared by the Goa minister, early-morning flyers were seen sleeping outside the airport near then ticket counters. Kamat referred to these flyers as 'scum' and 'cheap' in his post whihc he shared on Twitter. Durgadas Kamat is the vice-president and spokesperson of the Goa Forward Party, a three-year-old regional political party of Goa.

Goa Forward Party stands for 'Goem,, Goemkar, Goemkarponn' (Goa, Goans and Goan ethos). It seems as if the 'Goan ethos' that Kamat displayed with his tweet calling the earkly flyers scum and cheap did not go well with Twitterati and left many netizens furious.

Netizens also took to Kamat's post and said that this scene was a result of the shortcomings in the infrastructure of the airport and the state in general. Whie one user wrote, "Sleeping on floor doesn't signify poor or scum," the other wrote, "The only thing that's cheap is your thinking dude."

Here's how netizens reacted to Goa minister Durgadas Kamat's 'scum' and 'cheap' post:

You think they enjoy this? You call guests scum? Stop talking about #BrandGoa and start building facilities and act against the mafia that fleeces people at every step. https://t.co/kR6d4Ujybe — K (@kamleshksingh) July 10, 2019

Why not make some restrooms for people who have ticket for next day then. It is absolute rubbish that people can't afford hotels. Either they are not flying passengers which incase is another problem or some flights must have experienced delay which explains apathy of Goa airport — Sanely (@SanelyInsane2) July 10, 2019

Goa's commute options are the worst. Try fixing that maybe — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 9, 2019

Gosh, you know what?

Sorry on behalf of these people for compromising your hashtag #BrandGoa.



How long before you understand that these are real human beings and to call them 'cheap', 'scum' and 'not quality' is extreme classism??

EVERYONE DESERVES TO ENJOY GOA. — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) July 9, 2019

I thought this represents poor infrastructure and facility at goa airport. Sleeping on floor doesn't signify poor or scum. — RBS (@RBS64286550) July 9, 2019

Mind ur language S"poke person. What do u mean by cheap tourist. à¤ÂÂÂ à¤¤à¤¿à¤¥à¤¿ à¤¦à¥ÂÂÂà¤µà¥ÂÂÂ à¤­à¤µà¥ÂÂÂ taught in rest of the India. #brandGoa is made by tourist not by you. if u can't solve the issue at least don't create one. Love from à¤ÂÂÂà¤®à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ à¤®à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¤¬à¤ÂÂÂ, à¤ÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥ÂÂÂà¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂà¤° — Jaydatt Palve ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@jaydattpalve) July 9, 2019

@PMOIndia @tourismgoi Find the reason before commenting. The language used is of arrogance and uncultured. Is goa not part of india? Constitution grants freedom to travel anywhere. They can afford flights are they scum. Where is atithi devo bhavo? Shame on you. Respect all — sudesh sawant (@sudyasawant) July 9, 2019

The only thing that's cheap is your thinking dude. — Faisal (@itsmeFSL) July 9, 2019

